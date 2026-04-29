Peter Falk's daughter Jacqueline dies at 60

Jacqueline Falk, daughter of Columbo star Peter Falk, has died by suicide at the age of 60.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Jacqueline hanged herself at a Los Angeles residence on Monday.

TMZ first reported the news Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether she left a note.

Jacqueline and her sister Catherine were adopted by Falk and his first wife, Alyce Mayo, following their 1960 wedding.

Unlike her father, Jacqueline largely stayed out of the public eye.

Catherine, a private investigator, became known for her advocacy on familial visitation rights after becoming estranged from Falk near the end of his life.

Peter Falk and Mayo divorced in 1976, and the following year he married actress Shera Danese.

Danese, who frequently appeared on Columbo, remained with Falk until his death in 2011.

She became his conservator in 2009 after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Falk, remembered worldwide for his portrayal of Lt. Columbo, died at 83.

His headstone reads, “I’m not here. I’m home with Shera.”