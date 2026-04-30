Kris Jenner teases marriage plans with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has left the door open on marriage to her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, and even floated the idea of Khloé Kardashian serving as flower girl.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 70, appeared on the Wednesday, 29 April, episode of Khloé's podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, where her daughter asked whether there were any "wedding bells" on the horizon.

Jenner's initial response was swift.

"No," she said, before quickly softening it. "You never know."

When Khloé told her mother she didn't need to get married again, Kris wasn't entirely ready to close the subject.

"I'm full of surprises," she quipped, adding that if she and Gamble did decide to marry, Khloé could "be a flower girl."

Jenner and Gamble, 45, have been together for over a decade, meeting in Ibiza in August 2014 and going public the following spring.

The relationship has weathered a steady stream of split rumours, most recently in September 2025 when reports claimed things had been "hanging by a thread."

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the couple were still very much together.

On the podcast, Kris said the rumours no longer get to her the way they once might have.

"Not anymore. I mean, did it bother me at the time? I think it bothered, maybe him more than it bothered me. I don't know. You'd have to ask Corey."

It is not the first time marriage has come up in conversation.

In a 2024 episode of The Kardashians, Kris told her friend Kathy Hilton: "You guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So, maybe when I'm 70!" She has now reached that milestone birthday, which may or may not be relevant.

Jenner was previously married to the late Robert Kardashian, with whom she shares Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob, and to Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she shares Kendall and Kylie.