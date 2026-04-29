Taylor Swift fans attack Finn Wolfhard after 'I'll Let You Finish' release

Finn Wolfhard triggers severe Swiftie backlash after referencing Kanye West drama

Finn Wolfhard just released a controversial song which caused quite a stir even when he first performed it live, as he quotes Taylor Swift and Kanye West's 2009 VMAs interaction in the lyrics.

The 23-year-old actor and singer teased the song I'll Let You Finish on social media last week, and Swifties gathered to criticise the Stranger Things star for "clout chasing behaviour" as well as "misogynistic" take on the incident which proved to be quite disturbing for a then-young Swift.

However, in the now-released song Wolfhard sings, "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

Soon after the song's release, social media users flocked to attack Wolfhard again, with one writing, "this is what happens when a lucky one hit wonder can’t accept the fact his acting career is over so he needs to be edgy to be seen as different."

Another added, "i’m actually confused if this is rage bait or not," while a third chimed in, "wait where is the f---ing lawsuit? This is horrible."

One exclaimed, "THIS IS NOISE POLLUTION OMG."

Wolfhard has not responded to any of the criticism as of yet.