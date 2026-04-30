Keith Urban reflects on lesson of ‘less is more'

Keith Urban looked back as he added another accolade to his storied career.

The four time Grammy winner was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame at the 9th annual Concert & Induction Ceremony, where he joined honourees including Dolly Parton, Dann Huff, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Michael McDonald and Leland Sklar.

Speaking to People on the red carpet, Urban admitted there’s one life lesson he wishes he had fully absorbed a decade ago: “Less is more, and it’s evolutionary in its expression. What it is that a musician has to say at one point is relative to where they’re at and what they’ve been through. That can only continue to evolve with life experience.”

The country superstar, who once sat on the American Idol judging panel, emphasized that some truths only reveal themselves through time.

“I think all of that can only come with time,” he said, noting that his artistry continues to evolve alongside his personal journey.

The Nashville event featured performances from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Steve Lukather and Dweezil Zappa.

Fans applauded Urban’s induction online, calling him “a gift to all who love music” and praising his evolution as an artist.

The honour joins a long list of achievements: more than 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, a dozen CMA Awards, six ARIA Awards, and the rare ACM Triple Crown which recognizes wins as New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.