Prince William has lost his little brother Prince Harry

Prince William has ended up losing his little brother Prince Harry it appears.

A comment about this has been made by an inside source and the insider spoke to Us Weekly about this.

Reportedly, Prince William feels the doors are closing because he “doesn't see how” his little brother can “come back into the fold”, since detailing such personal details of the family, so publicly.

The same source also admitted that its been really “rude and insulting” in Prince Williams’ eyes.

While doubling down on this the source also admitted that “at this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry. He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

For those unversed with the comments made in Spare, one of the recollections by the prince was about an argument which turned physical and ended with him in the dog’s bowl.

Per the memoir, “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”