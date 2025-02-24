King Charles 'traumatized' Princess Diana

King Charles and Princess Diana were a high-profile couple in the royal family.



However, in an interview with the BBC ahead of their 1981 wedding, the monarch's views about love had his future wife allegedly disturbed.

“Whatever in love means,” he quipped on the question of whether they were in love.

Daily Mail noted that this remark left the late royal member “traumatising.”

Also, Jonathan Dimbleby's book, The Prince of Wales: A Biography, noted that Charles knew what it meant to marry Diana.

“Whatever I say is not going to be understood by the vast majority of people... A lot of people get the wrong idea of what love is all about... It's basically a very strong friendship," the 76-year-old once said about marriage.

"As often as not you have shared interests and ideas in common and also have a great deal of affection. And I think where you are very lucky is when you find the person attractive in the physical and the mental sense," he noted.

"To me marriage, which may be for fifty years, seems to be one of the biggest and most responsible steps to be taken in one's life," the King added.

"Marriage is something you ought to work at. I may easily be proved wrong but I intend to work at it when I get married," Charles concluded.