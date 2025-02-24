Former Kensington Palace staffer opens up after landing Meghan Markle in trouble

Former Kensington Palace staffer who claimed Meghan Markle bullied the staff, has opened up about the incident.

Jason Knauf has worked for both the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The staffer made headlines in 2018 when his email complaining of Meghan’s bullying to Prince William’s then-secretary was leaked to The Times.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, he was asked if it was difficult to deal with the media attendance after the email was leaked.

He replied: "I think it, it's tough, but it's probably quite good. You know someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye. You probably had to take your own medicine sometimes.”

"You can't choose just to take the fun stuff in any job. And that applies to the Prince and Princess [of Wales] as well as everyone else working for them. So I wouldn't change anything,” he noted.

When asked if he regrets anything from his time at the palace, he said: "No, it's not what I would've sought, but you know, at the end of the day, you get to do an amazing job. You've got to take everything that comes with it."

Knauf’s 2018 email read: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X [name removed] was totally unacceptable.

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y [name removed] and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y [name removed]."

Soon after the leak, Meghan and Harry sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah.