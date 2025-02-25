 
Geo News

Meghan Markle lacks manners to ‘behave like English lady,' says expert

Meghan Markle told she is repaying for her behaviour in the past

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

Meghan Markle is getting punished for what she started, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was outed over her bad behaviour towards staff by former Royal executive Jason Knauff, is under the radar for being ‘difficult’ with staff.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: " Yes, and I think Meghan was always extremely difficult with staff.

"I just don't think she had any idea how to treat them.

She continued: “I know from the very, very beginning, even back in the days when they were organizing her wedding, there was several people that tried to get a deal to do the flowers.”

“They all each had to make a presentation and I understand that Megan was just very dismissive and actually unpleasant.

"I think she doesn't know how to behave like an English lady... she doesn't know how to treat people,” noted the expert.

