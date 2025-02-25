Blake Lively faces major decline in followers amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively has suffered a significant loss on social media in about six months as she locks horns with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni in court.

Lively, who escalated the drama by filing a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni in December, has lost 864,085 followers since September.

Meanwhile, Baldoni—who countersued the actress in January for defamation—has gained 230, 896 followers, per date from QR Code Generator.

The biggest shift came in January, where the Gossip Girl alum lost 329,577 followers—the largest drop in five years—while Baldoni gained 159,644, Daily Mail noted.

The trend continued in February, with Lively shedding 363,930 followers and Baldoni gaining 196,230.

"It's interesting to observe how the internet changes sides quickly in a public fight such as this one, with opinions changing with every new development," the publication quoted Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L.

"In December, the month when The New York Times article [regarding Lively's sexual harassment complaint] was published, the actress lost the fewest number of followers since September—32,664, to be exact," he continued.

"A past analysis of ours actually shows that from December 21 to January 3, she gained 46,624 followers."

Porcar noted the effects it could have on the Hollywood sharks and Baldoni going forward.

"However, Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits changed everything, and Lively saw the biggest drop among her followers in five years. Baldoni, on the other hand, seems to have fallen into the public opinion’s grace."

"As new evidence comes to light, we could see tables turning once again—or Lively and Reynolds facing even deeper repercussions," Porcar said after the actress and her husband skipped the SAG Awards on Sunday, where the Deadpool & Wolverine star was nominated.

The absence came after the couple attended the SNL 50th anniversary, where Reynolds' attempt to be funny by subtly addressing the lawsuit backfired.

Lively and Baldoni are currently set for a trial on March 9, 2026.