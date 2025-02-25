Chelsea Handler addresses Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal battle: 'Stop It'

Chelsea Handler wants Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to "stop" their ongoing legal battle.

The 49-year-old comedian weighed in on the heated dispute between the It Ends With Us co-stars in a candid interview with Page Six on Monday, February 26.

“The reason it’s such a frenzy is that they keep releasing more and more stuff,” Chelsea said of Blake and Justin. “Stop it. You’re not helping yourself.”

She added, “It’s like you have to break up a fight in a schoolyard playground. … It’s like, ‘Don’t they know to stop?’ Isn’t someone saying, ‘Stop it!’?'”

Chelsea previously commented on Blake and Justin's legal conflict on February 7 while hosting this year's Critics Choice Awards.

“It's important in difficult times to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively," the standup comedian joked onstage.

“I think we're all grateful — and I think we're good," she continued. "I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel,” she added.

In December, Blake sued Justin for sexual harassment on the set of It and With Us.