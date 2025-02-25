 
Kylie Jenner mourns the loss of longtime friend Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner is reportedly 'shocked' over her longtime friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's sudden death

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

Kylie Jenner is devastated by the sudden passing of her longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who died unexpectedly at the age of 34. 

The beauty mogul is stepping in to support Guerrero’s family, covering funeral expenses and helping transport his body back to his hometown in Houston.

According to People,  “Jesus’ death hit her hard. She is shocked and very upset, but she’s doing everything she can to support his family, including financially.”

Before his passing, Guerrero was working with Jennifer Lopez during her trip to the United Arab Emirates. 

Moreover, the singer shared photos on Instagram tagging Guerrero as part of her glam squad, just days before his death. 

Meanwhile, Lopez performed at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on February 18 and in Abu Dhabi on February 20, captioning her post “Business trip.”

As per Daily Mail's claims, Guerrero’s sister, Gris, later confirmed his "very sudden and unexpected" passing in a heartbreaking GoFundMe announcement.

Additionally, the beauty industry is mourning the loss of Guerrero, with Kim Kardashian sharing a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Story. 

In regards to this, she wrote, “We work together, vacation, and celebrate our lives together! Losing one of our glam family members crushes our souls. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus.”

Furthermore, Khloé Kardashian echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the close-knit bond between beauty professionals and celebrities. 

It is worth mentioning that on Sunday, Guerrero’s family expressed their grief and gratitude for the overwhelming support as they wrote on Instagram, “Jesus was the brightest light, touching the hearts of everyone he met. We don’t know how the world will go on without his light, but we know he’ll give us the strength to carry on.”

