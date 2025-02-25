Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'mistakes' pointed out

Since the exit from the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made an "avalanche of missteps", according to Kinsey Schofield.



During an interview with Fox News Digital, the To Di for Digital podcast host expanded on her claims that the problems started for the couple after their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

"America was supposed to be a fresh start for the Sussexes," she said. "[But] they set the tone for how their audience perceives them."

The podcast’s host continued, “Harry and Meghan spent the first three years of their new life in America bitter, angry and complaining. Keeping things positive is generally the best approach. This builds trust and likability.

"People are more likely to connect with people who inspire, uplift or offer solutions rather than complain. Positivity creates a strong emotional connection and taps into aspirational emotions, making your brand more memorable," the American commentator noted.

"Plus, a positive tone helps you present your values, mission and unique value proposition without the noise of negativity."

"If Harry and Meghan had focused on solving problems rather than merely pointing them out… public reaction would have been more receptive," she alleged.

"Restoring credibility requires more transparency, proof and time. Meghan never disappears long enough for the audience to forgive and forget," the political pundit added.

"In the professional royal commentary community, criticism is not a personal attack on Meghan Markle herself. There is no ill will toward Meghan as a person."

"Even when discussed privately, away from the cameras… we fixate on the Sussexes’ professional hiccups. Not them as individuals," Kinsey concluded.