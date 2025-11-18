Inside Cardi B & Offset's paternity row for her fourth child: ‘My life's in danger'

The paternity row that’s taken social media by storm is turning worse

American rapper Cardi B has found herself locked in another tiff where Offet’s comment about her fourth child with NFL star Stefon Diggs becoming mainstream news.

For those unversed, it started when Offset posted then quickly deleted an Instagram Story where he says “My kid lol” referencing the newborn.

According to Us Weekly, its likely a reference to Georgia law which presumes that the woman’s husband is the father of the child. Furthermore, while the rapper has filed for divorce from Offset, as of July 2024, the paperwork hasn’t been finalized.

What is pertinent to mention is that Cardi B mother to three kids with Offset, Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 14 months, and son Wave, 4 and announced the birth of her new born with Diggs on November 13th.

However, that Instagram Story, though now-deleted was followed by a comment by Cardi herself which she shared to X (Formerly known as Twitter) and subsequently deleted too.

It reads, “Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not.. it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.. it’s all fun and games until it’s too late. Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE.” (sic)

In a later X Spaces stream, according to Complex she also hit back at "fake a** concerned people on social media.”

“You don't even know when I gave birth to my kid. Second, I just find it really funny how y'all took one event that I went to for one hour, right? For one hour, literally, probably even less, because my obligation was to be there for 30 minutes,” she said at the event.