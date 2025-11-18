Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater shut down breakup rumors with joint appearance

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship is still going strong.

On Monday evening, the 32-year-old pop star and 33-year-old actor put split rumors to bed as they attended the premiere of Wicked: For Good in New York City together.

The two were seen interacting alongside each other, following rumors that their two-year relationship was on the rocks.

For the event, Ariana wore a strapless ball gown while Ethan looked handsome in a textured gray suit.

Last Month, an insider spilled to the Daily Mail that "Ariana and Ethan have been on and off for most of this year."

The confidant further said, "He chose not to attend the MTV VMAs with her because they’d had an argument just days before. But they made up soon after. They’ve both been running hot and cold with each other."

"What they have going is more than a little toxic but they’re keeping it together for now," a tipster spilled. "At least until after Wicked: For Good opens. After that it’s doubtful they’ll stay together. The relationship is unhealthy for both."

"At one time they discussed marriage but that is no longer on the table. They fell head over heels in love when they first hooked up. But those days are over," added the source.

For those unversed, Ariana began dating Ethan in July 2023.