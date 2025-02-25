Halle Berry hopes another Black actress joins her as Oscar winner

Halle Berry expressed her frustration being the only Black woman who has ever crowned with an Academy Award for an actress in leading role.

During her recent appearance at comedian Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, the Hollywood star shared how he feels being a Black woman.

"Being born a Black woman, I feel like I have always felt like I sat at the bottom of society," she told the host.

"White man, Black man, white woman, Black woman. So I've always felt at the bottom, never feeling like I was defeated because I was at the bottom, never feeling like I couldn't dream big because I was at the bottom, never feeling like I wasn't worthy or capable because I was at the bottom. But I always have known that I'm going to have to work 10 times harder than everybody else to get anywhere," she continued.

"I hope this year someone stands next to me,” the 58-year-old actress shared her desire. “This year, I hope it happens because I'm tired of occupying that space alone.”

Reflecting over her win she noted, "I was chosen to open that door. I knew it was bigger than me. Right? But even if it's not, I was chosen in that moment to be a beacon of possibility. And I do think it served that purpose."

It has been two decades since Berry's historic win and only six black actresses have been nominated so far, including Ruth Negga, Quvenzhané Wallis, Cynthia Erivo, Andra Day, Gabourey Sidibe and Viola Davis.