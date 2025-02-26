Jennifer Lopez mourns hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's sudden death: ‘Still in shock’

Jennifer Lopez is in complete "shock" after the sudden death of the hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

The Atlas star took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 25, and penned down an emotional tribute to her late hairstylist along with a black-and-white snap with Guerrero.

"Jesus," Lopez began. "It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as your artistry did.”

The singer and actress went on to say, "I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you."

"Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel… " Lopez concluded the post with a broken heart emoji.

The family of the hairstylist announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday, February, 23 via Instagram Stories.