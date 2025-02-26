Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana glam up for Academy Awards

February 26, 2025
Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, and Zoe Saldana brought their signature glamour ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards.
Grande, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked: Part One, turned heads in a floor-length black gown with a pink feathery cowl, a nod to her character in the film.
According to Daily Mail, the singer and actress completed the look with a sleek updo and bold makeup.
Moreover, Demi Moore, who is in the running for Best Actress for The Substance, appeared in a white trouser suit that highlighted her slender frame.
The Screen Actors Guild Award winner added a modern touch to her outfit with a dramatic cutout in the back, as per the outlet.
Meanwhile, Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldana opted for an Old Hollywood-inspired burgundy gown featuring loose full sleeves and a cinched waistline.
Nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Saldana was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with Cynthia Erivo, who is competing in the Best Actress category for Wicked: Part One.
Additionally, the star-studded evening also saw appearances from Anora star Mikey Madison, A Complete Unknown lead Timothée Chalamet, and
Furthermore, the Apprentice actors Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong. Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve and Best Actor nominees Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) were also in attendance, as per the publication.