Liam Payne's shocking blood alcohol level at time of death revealed: Report

Liam Payne had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of up to 2.7 grams per liter at the time of his death, according to a report released by Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office.

The former One Direction member fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October 2024 at the age of 31.

The report, made public on Friday, February 21, also indicated the presence of several substances in Payne’s system, including cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene, and the antidepressant sertraline.

According to Daily Mail, a BAC of 2.7 grams per liter (0.27%) is significantly above the United States’ legal driving limit of 0.08% and can lead to severe impairment, disorientation, and even fatal consequences.

Following Payne’s death, preliminary toxicology results found traces of cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack cocaine, and ‘pink cocaine.'

Moreover, a forensic investigation into Payne’s last hours revealed that he allegedly arranged a meeting with two women through a sex worker website and was seen inhaling a ‘crystal-like’ substance.

After a two-and-a-half-hour stay in his hotel room, the singer reportedly smashed a television and ordered the women to leave without payment, as per the publication.

Additionally, initial investigations led to the arrests of five individuals, including a hotel manager, a receptionist, and a friend of Payne, all of whom were charged with manslaughter.

However, charges against Payne’s friend, Rogelio Nores, and two hotel employees, Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi, were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

Authorities are currently considering appealing this decision, as per the outlet.