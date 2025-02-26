Megan Thee Stallion pushes lawsuit against ex with new development

Megan Thee Stallion pushes lawsuit against Ex further with new development

Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit has progressed with a new legal development involving her former partner, Tory Lanez.

According to Rolling Stone, Megan’s attorneys filed a motion on February 24 in the United States District Court, seeking to have Lanez questioned under oath.

The motion requested that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, be deposed regarding the star’s lawsuit against blogger Milagro Cooper.

The filing states that his testimony is necessary to investigate the blogger’s actions and her connection to Lanez.

Lanez has not opposed being questioned about the lawsuit. Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga approved the motion, ruling that the deposition could take place via videoconference or another agreed-upon method.

For those unversed, the Savage singer originally filed the lawsuit in October 2024, alleging that the blogger Milagro Cooper spread false information about her online at Lanez’s direction and shared harmful AI-generated video of her.

Two months later she amended the lawsuit, claiming her former partner continued to be involved in harassment despite serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her.

Megan has since obtained a restraining order against Lanez, effective until 2030.