 
Geo News

Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle's posts about Invictus Games

Prince Harry has addressed Meghan Markle's Instagram posts about Invictus Games

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s posts about Invictus Games

Prince Harry has opened up about his wife Meghan Markle’s presence at the Invictus Games and her social media posts about them.

Speaking to Us Weekly during the games, the Duke of Sussex noted that Meghan “has been part of this community since shortly after the Orlando Games in 2016 and has loved every minute of it. There are so many special memories.”

Sharing one such memory, he recalled getting a “bear hug” from a fan at the Sydney Games 2018, for instance, Harry and “my genuine concern that he might try the same with my wife, who was pregnant at the time!”

Meghan attended the star-studded opening ceremony of this year’s games and put on a loved up display with the Duke. She then went home to her kids in Montecito and continued to support the games with Instagram posts.

“Yes, the Instagram shout-out was very sweet and much appreciated!” Harry remarked.

Elsewhere, the father-of-two displayed his deep knowledge of the life of a veteran.

“They will continue to have bad days,” Prince Harry noted of his fellow vets at the competition. “But for this week, the bad days are very limited … because they realize that they’re not isolated, they’re not alone. Everybody around them is carrying something. Once you put all these guys and girls in the same arena, they start sharing each other’s stories and realize that …. there’s nothing wrong with them.”

