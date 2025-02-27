Meghan Markle talks about her ‘disasters' like ‘Doctor Who'

Meghan Markle’s constant reinvention of her brand is dubbed a total ‘disaster.’



The Duchess of Sussex, who has changed the name of her lifestyle brand from ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever,’ is coming across hiccups.

Former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: “She wanted to go and live back in America.

“She wanted to commercialise her status as a being in the royal family, and she's done it brilliantly.

"Now she's had a hiccup now with the jam and the sign, but if it's a success it's alright.

“A lot of people, businessmen, start businesses and they fail and fail, but they carry on, eventually have a success."

He explained: “Perhaps she will [be a success], because what she's great at is presenting herself.

"Whatever the disaster, you never know it when she's talking about it, it's as though it's just little thing we've got to deal with.

“You know, the fact that someone could sue her here and sue in her there doesn't seem to worry.”

Meanwhile, The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson adds: added of Meghan: “She keeps reinventing herself, keeps remorphing, regenerating like Doctor Who."

“It keeps coming back time after time after time with a new project or a new idea, or a new Instagram video or, you know, and then she sells it."