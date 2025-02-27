 
Michelle Trachtenberg looked ‘malnutritioned' toward end of her time

Michelle Trachtenberg Was found unresponsive and unconscious by police in her house

February 27, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg secretly battled health crisis ahead of her death.

The Gossip Girl alum, who passed away this week at the age of 39, underwent a liver transplant surgery during her final days.

As per reports, Michelle was found "unconscious and unresponsive" by police on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The revelation comes months after Michelle was bashed for a social media photo she had posted.

"Fun fact. This is my face," she captioned a follow-up post. "Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

In another post, she added: "I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

