Details of Matthew Perry's Ketamine dose uncovered in new documentary

A new Peacock documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, is revealing important details of the actor's death age at 54.

After his autopsy report discovered “high levels of ketamine” in his system following his death in 2023, the documentary has claimed that the actor received 27 shots of the drug in his final three days.

“Allegedly, you have Dr. [Salvador] Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof,” said Martin Estrada, the former United States Attorney for the State of California Central District who launched the investigation into Perry’s death.

In mid-October, Estrada said Plasencia "had numerous red flags that were flashing in front of him,” yet he allegedly followed through with Perry's instructions to inject him.

“Allegedly, Dr. Plasencia would arrange with Mr. Perry different locations to meet to provide the ketamine,” he said. “On one occasion, they meet in a parking lot in Long Beach, and he administers, in the back of a car, ketamine. Doctors are not supposed to inject people in the back of parking lots.”

Estrada continued, “A trained doctor like Dr. Plasencia knew much better. One of the overall themes of our indictment is that all these defendants should have known better. They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed drive them to endanger Mr. Perry’s life.”

The drug's adverse reaction took place as Plasencia saw Perry “freeze up," yet the doctor did "nothing about this.”

“He allegedly continues to provide ketamine to Mr. Perry’s live-in assistant, which is then going to be administered to Mr. Perry,” Estrada added.

Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa then injected him the final shot as the Friends alum asked him to “shoot me up with a big one,” which they did not realise will kill him. The drug was provided by a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen,” Jasveen Sangha.

It was either in or near Perry’s jacuzzi that he was given the fatal dose. After running errands, Iwamasa returned to find Perry dead in the water.

“When it reached a point where Mr. Perry’s request or demand for more ketamine became so great that Dr. Plasencia and Dr. [Mark] Chavez could not provide that amount, they then reached out to an intermediary,” retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading claimed.

Three of the five defendants charged in connection with Perry’s death, including Iwamasa, Chavez, and Fleming, have entered guilty pleas.

Sangha was charged with several offenses, and her lawyer said “she denies the allegations against her” in a statement for the documentary.

Meanwhile, Plasencia was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine, and two counts of altering and falsifying documents but pleaded not guilty.