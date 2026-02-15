 
‘Wuthering Heights' storms box office with huge $80m opening

‘Wuthering Heights’ earned 11 million dollars on its first day

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Wuthering Heights is already proving to be a box office winner, even after people’s different opinions.

The film opened at number one and earned 11 million dollars on its first day, showing clear audience interest despite all those mixed reactions from fans.

The new version of the classic Emily Brontë novel stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles.

The film, however, was made on a reported budget of 80 million dollars and early estimates suggested that it could earn almost around 40 million dollars in US during its opening weekend.

A similar amount is expected from all over the markets, which means the film could recover its production cost very quickly.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, the period drama got its fans divided with the story and all the buzz.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics, moreover. have given it a 63 percent score with some praising the passion and scale.

Viewers apparently appeared far more impressed and the film currently holds an 85 percent audience score, showing strong word of mouth.

