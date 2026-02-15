Ian McKellen learns important life lesson after viral 2024 accident

Ian McKellen to return as Magneto in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Ian McKellen has revealed how his viral 2024 injury affected him mentally.

Back in June 2024, the legendary actor fell down the stage during his theatre performance in drama Player Kings, in which he played Henry IV.

Ian lost his balance during a fight scene and fell down suffering neck and wrist injuries.

The X-Men actor shared that the unexpected accident affected him physically and mentally. It gave him a realization that he is not immortal.

In an interview with The Times, the 86-year-old actor confessed, “I have accepted that I’m not immortal. Yet I still function. And really the inevitability of mortality comes not just from what you are feeling about yourself, but the simple fact that your friends die – all the time.”

He continued: “When you are young, death is astonishing, a fascinating thing, but it’s a feature of getting older. Death becomes ever present.”

Ian shared that he learnt a very important thing about life and that is “he’s still got more to do.”

Work wise, the Lord of the Rings star is all set to return as “Magneto” in the Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Russo brothers. The action-sci is set to hit theatres on December 18.