Nikki Glaser shares Benny Blanco's reaction to a joke about his relationship

Nikki Glaser hosted the 2025 Golden Globes attended by both Blanco and Gomez

February 27, 2025

Nikki Glaser made sure to get Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s approval before her 2025 Golden Globes joke it seems.

During the February 24 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Glaser admitted that her most daring joke was aimed at Blanco, but only after he gave her the green light.

Offering insight into her preparation process, the comedian revealed that she reached out the producer in a group chat, where she sent him a voice memo of the joke. 

She said he was “cool with it,” but still wanted to “run it by Selena” first.

During her monologue, Glaser quipped, “Selena Gomez is here with Benny Blanco, her new fiancé, and Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish.” She then called him a “lucky guy.”

The 40-year-old also explained that she wasn’t aiming to “roast” celebrities at the awards show.

“I don’t burn people unless I’m hired to do it,” she shared, adding, “Even the Golden Globes wasn’t, like, a burn fest.”

Glaser concluded by recalling Jimmy Kimmel’s advice about seeking approval before making a joke, emphasizing that she wouldn’t have gone through with it without their consent.

Quoting Kimmel, she shared, “Hey, reach out to people if you have a joke that you’re a little bit worried about.”

