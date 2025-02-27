 
Geo News

Pete Doherty makes shocking announcement about major new project release

Pete Doherty makes a surprising new announcement about a major project release amid health concerns

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Pete Doherty makes shocking announcement about major new project release
Pete Doherty makes shocking announcement about major new project release

Pete Doherty has announced a series of intimate performances across the UK to celebrate the release of his upcoming solo album, Felt Better Alive, set to drop on May 16.

The 45-year-old Libertines frontman will kick off his tour with a special performance at Leeds' Brudenell Social Club before taking the stage at Pryzm Kingston and Rough Trade East in London. 

Ahead of the album release, Doherty has already excited fans with the launch of his latest track, Calvados.

According to Daily Mail, the announcement came as Doherty opens up about his ongoing health struggles, revealing he is at risk of losing his toes due to complications from Type 2 diabetes. 

Moreover, the singer, who has been advised by doctors to stay off his feet as much as possible, recently performed seated during the final dates of his European tour.

Despite these challenges, Doherty remains committed to his music, incorporating wellness practices backstage with the help of Root2Rise.

Additionally, his band, The Libertines, has introduced a "wellness room" on tour, offering yoga, Reiki, and breathwork sessions to promote relaxation amid the chaos of performing, as per the publication. 

Furthermore, Doherty, who has previously battled addiction, has made significant lifestyle changes, giving up drugs and now working to manage his diet. 

However, he has admitted to struggling with cholesterol control and has been urged by doctors to reduce his consumption of dairy products.

As he gears up for the release of Felt Better Alive, fans eagerly anticipate both his new music and his return to live performances, as per the outlet. 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make surprising return to Los Angeles post getaway
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make surprising return to Los Angeles post getaway
Michelle Trachtenberg's final Instagram posts leaves fans puzzled
Michelle Trachtenberg's final Instagram posts leaves fans puzzled
Prince Harry faces harsh questioning & grilling over Meghan's involvement in ‘negativity'
Prince Harry faces harsh questioning & grilling over Meghan's involvement in ‘negativity'
Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz enjoy date night in Beverly Hills
Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz enjoy date night in Beverly Hills
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian amend relationship after dramatic feud
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian amend relationship after dramatic feud
Andy Cohen reacts to Gary Janetti's 'Housewives in prison' joke
Andy Cohen reacts to Gary Janetti's 'Housewives in prison' joke
Mindy Kaling makes headlines with sleek look at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Mindy Kaling makes headlines with sleek look at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Gene Hackman and wife found dead inside their home, sherrif speaks out
Gene Hackman and wife found dead inside their home, sherrif speaks out