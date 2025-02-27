Pete Doherty makes shocking announcement about major new project release

Pete Doherty has announced a series of intimate performances across the UK to celebrate the release of his upcoming solo album, Felt Better Alive, set to drop on May 16.

The 45-year-old Libertines frontman will kick off his tour with a special performance at Leeds' Brudenell Social Club before taking the stage at Pryzm Kingston and Rough Trade East in London.

Ahead of the album release, Doherty has already excited fans with the launch of his latest track, Calvados.

According to Daily Mail, the announcement came as Doherty opens up about his ongoing health struggles, revealing he is at risk of losing his toes due to complications from Type 2 diabetes.

Moreover, the singer, who has been advised by doctors to stay off his feet as much as possible, recently performed seated during the final dates of his European tour.

Despite these challenges, Doherty remains committed to his music, incorporating wellness practices backstage with the help of Root2Rise.

Additionally, his band, The Libertines, has introduced a "wellness room" on tour, offering yoga, Reiki, and breathwork sessions to promote relaxation amid the chaos of performing, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Doherty, who has previously battled addiction, has made significant lifestyle changes, giving up drugs and now working to manage his diet.

However, he has admitted to struggling with cholesterol control and has been urged by doctors to reduce his consumption of dairy products.

As he gears up for the release of Felt Better Alive, fans eagerly anticipate both his new music and his return to live performances, as per the outlet.