Meghan Markle under pressure as ‘As Ever’ could be her last chance

Royal critics see Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle project, As Ever, as the last chance to build a successful brand after struggles with Spotify and Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex has rebranded her lifestyle company from American Riviera Orchard just weeks before the delayed launch of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Announcing the change in a Instagram video, Meghan explained that the original name was too limiting even though reports suggest she did it because of trademark issues.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, a source said that the name change came just two weeks before the delayed launch of her lifestyle show which will be used to promote her brand, “because Netflix is involved with the business as well.”

“Meghan is taking a big gamble that her fans will continue to support her through this seemingly endless hype,” they added.

“Many people questioned why she didn’t just call it that in the first place,” the insider continued. “Especially because it seems like she’s always been planning to sell the same products: food and home and gardening goods, and of course, her jam.”

Before concluding, the source noted that critics believe this new venture of Meghan’s “must succeed, and the Netflix show has got to click with viewers,” as it’s “sink or swim time.”