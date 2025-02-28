Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals strict screen time rule for her kids

Kylie Kelce shares her approach to guiding her children through the challenges of the digital age.

In a recent episode of Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie shared the one screen time rule that she and her husband, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, have made for their daughters,

Noting that she and Jason are not against screen time, however they do their "best to limit it."

"We are not opposed to screen time in our house," she began. "I really do my best to limit it, but not in a strict way. I will pretend that I set a timer, and I will tell them one more. And then if my task that I was trying to complete is not finished, I will say, you guys were so well behaved. I'll let you watch one more."

"Our girls have tablets, but they only get them on planes and very rarely in the house," she continued.

"And they are not allowed to touch phones. That has been a rule from the very beginning. Occasionally, they will borrow someone's phone and take pictures. Wyatt is really into taking selfies right now. Dad's thrilled about that one," the mother of three added.