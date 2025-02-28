Meghan Markle's thoughts exposed over unroyal PDA: Here's what she thinks of hate

The reaction Meghan Markle gives each time the world reacts coldly towards her “unroyal” like PDA has just been brought forward.

This was all shared after social media went ablaze seeing Meghan Markle’s loved-up snaps with Prince Harry, from the hand on his cheek to leaning into his seat.

According to RadarOnline, to Meghan this display at the Invictus Games was her way of seeing her prince ‘shine’.

Per a well-placed insider, “She feels very proud to be by his side.”

Plus, “she's wildly attracted to Harry and loves to kiss and cuddle and hold his hand and show the world how happy they are together."

The same source also gushed on the impact Invictus has on the prince a well and admitted, “Harry takes so much pride in his involvement. It's definitely where he's at his happiest.”

“This has always been his number one passion and the cause that speaks to his heart more than any other. It's the event in his calendar that he looks forward to the most.”