Prince Harry, Meghan release statement as Trump accepts King Charles invitation

Prince Harry, Meghan release big statement as Trump accepts King Charles invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their big joint statement amid King Charles invitation to US President Donald Trump to visit Britain.

King Charles has sent a special letter to Donald Trump inviting him for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

The US President has accepted King Charles invitation.

Amid this development, Meghan and Harry shared a statement on their Archewell Foundation’s website.

The statement reads, “With the announcement of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund’s second cohort, The Archewell Foundation is excited to highlight the impressive grantees who are working towards a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem.”

It further said, “Cyber Collective helps people understand the impact of technology so they can protect themselves and their communities online.

“Over the next year, they will implement their Internet Street Smarts program, which will revolutionize digital safety education through a culturally relevant, engaging approach that speaks directly to Gen Z and historically marginalized communities.”

Internet Street Smarts will serve as a cornerstone in reaching their goal of empowering 300,000 people by 2025, ensuring that everyone can experience technology safely, privately, and with dignity.