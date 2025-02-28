Jelly Roll returns to old school for condolences over tragedy

Jelly Roll just visited hi old school to talk to the students there.

This comes a month after a rather horrifying incident that took place there last month, where a 17-year-old male student shot two of his classmates before turning the gun on himself. The altercation resulted in two fatalities.

At Antioch High in Tennessee, the Son of a Sinner crooner discussed the tragedy with the students there as well as the staff.

Jelly’s visit was shared via social media by Metro Nashville Public Schools, with the caption, "Music superstar @jellyroll615 visited @antiochbearshome on Tuesday to talk to students and staff about the tragedy that took place there last month.”

"Thank you, Jelly Roll, for reaching out to the Antioch community and offering some comfort during a difficult time. We appreciate your support!" they further noted.

This is also not the first time the Halfway to Hell singer paid a visit to his old school, with his previous appearance being in May 2024.

Over this, his wife, Bunnie XO reminded how her husband, who has been to jail over 40 times, was previously warned that he would "never be allowed back.”

The wife to Jelly Roll, wrote on her TikTok at that time:

"They told my husband he would never be allowed back into his high school when he was younger. Last week I got to watch him walk the halls again, perform + be welcomed by the kids and teachers. The love and giving back that they showed my husband was the sweetest thing ever to watch. But most importantly the smiles on those kids faces was priceless + what I truly needed in that moment. Thank you Antioch High School students + staff for the warm hug we needed that day. Go Bears!(sic)"