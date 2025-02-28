Prince Andrew named in Jeffrey Epstein flight logs

The US Justice Department on Thursday flight logs and names related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of sex trafficking who socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said her department was working on protecting the personal information of over 250 victims connected to Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Much of the information released by the Justice Department was already publicly available.

The latest instalment of the Epstein files included flight logs, a redacted contact book and an evidence list that made up part of the investigation into the disgraced financier.

According to Independent.co.uk, those whose names have been mentioned also include UK's Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles.

US President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton's name are also in the list.

Being named in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else.

According to people.com, Trump was mentioned on page 24 of the first flight log, dated Oct. 11, 1993. He was also mentioned twice on page 27, along with his then-wife Marla Maples, their daughter Tiffany Trump and a nanny on May 15, 1994.