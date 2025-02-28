 
Is Marvel suing Blake Lively?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are engaged in a legal battel

February 28, 2025

A lot of drama has been swirling around Blake Lively since she filed a lawsuit against "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

She accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the sets of their movie together.

Baldoni, along with his Wayfarer Studios and publicists, sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicity team for $400 million, alleging defamation, civil extortion, and other claims.

Amid all this drama, reports were circulating that  Marvel was also  suing Blake Lively.

But the reports that the Marvel studio is suing he rover Deadpool are incorrect because the studio has no plans to take legal action against her.

Baldoni's  lawsuit references Reynolds’ work with Marvel, specifically his role in "Deadpool & Wolverine," where Baldoni claims the character "Nicepool" was used to mock him—a theory tied to his fallout with Lively.

Earlier, on January 7, 2025, Baldoni’s lawyer sent a litigation-hold letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger, asking them to preserve documents related to "Nicepool" and any potential complaints against Reynolds, hinting at "anticipated claims." But that’s not a lawsuit—it’s just a request to keep evidence handy. 

