Gracie Abrams reveals performing feels ‘horrifying’

Gracie Abrams just discussed how the idea of performing in public “horrified” her.

The 25-year-old pop star who has garnered immense success from her music from hit tracks such as That’s So True, admitted that she only wrote music to deal with her own emotions.

In an exclusive conversation with The Guardian, Abrams mentioned, "I knew that it would involve performing, and that was the part that felt so horrifying to me.”

“I wrote songs because it was easier than talking about my feelings. I wasn’t interested in anybody hearing me. I was so turned off by the idea of confronting people face-to-face,” she added.

The Us hitmaker continued, “That was what I loved about sharing music online – you could hide behind a profile."

Abrams, who also recently collaborated with Selena Gomez on the song, Call Me When You Break Up, admitted that she felt “nauseous” over the idea of fame and even went to therapy for it.

She said: "I remember signing my deal and feeling really nauseous about it.

"I see a therapist. And it hasn’t been some overnight thing. The first shows I ever played were over Zoom during the pandemic, so that was like a baby step versus truly facing my fear head-on. Then I played the tiniest rooms,” Gracie Abrams further mentioned, revealing how she dealt with her feelings to start off her career.