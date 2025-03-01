 
Benny Blanco's friends step in with warning before Selena Gomez wedding

The record producer proposed to Selena Gomez in December 2024

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Benny Blanco's friends step in with warning before Selena Gomez wedding
Benny Blanco's pals are reportedly motivating him to have a head to toe transformation before his and fiance Selena Gomez's big day.

As per a report by Daily Mail, sources revealed that the record producer's friends were suggesting him to undergo a full makeover, including shedding some weight, cutting down his signature hair.

The insider told the outlet, "Benny's friends have been pushing him to undergo a major glow-up and step it up for the wedding."

"He knows what people are saying about their recent magazine spread. So do his friends who are insisting it is time for a full head-to-toe makeover," they continued.

"His friends are insistent that he make a change, especially when it comes to his hair, and have suggested a few weeks of Ozempic - the new celebrity favorite - teeth whitening, and a fashion shake-up for the wedding week," the tipster further noted.

"Benny is stressed but feels compelled to do this to look his best," the bird chirped.

The news came after Blanco faced backlash over his looks in the past.

Blanco, who first went public with Gomez in December 2023, proposed the Only Murders In The Building actress in December 2024.

