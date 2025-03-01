Kristin Davis didn't want to split with Alec Baldwin for THIS reason.

Kristin Davis recently got candid about her past relationship with Alec Baldwin.

In an interview on the Literally with Rob Lowe podcast, the 60-year-old actress revealed that she didn't want to split with the Beetlejuice actor because of his "most incredible house" in New York City.

“This is the thing. Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated him, okay? Can I just say that straight out,” said Kristin.

“Like one of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett,” she continued.

The Sex and City star added, "You know? I don't want to break up with this person because I like his house. It's so embarrassing to say that out loud but its true.

For those unversed, Kristin dated Alec in the early 2000s.