Blake Lively takes drastic safety measures amid ‘It Ends With Us' battle

Blake Lively just opted to take the help of ex-CIA deputy chief of staff, Nick Shapiro, while her It Ends With Us battle against co-star, Justin Baldoni, escalates.

The Gossip Girl alum has taken her game up a notch as she engages in back and forth with Baldoni, appointing Shapiro as a crisis manager.

This decision was confirmed by Lively’s team, who issued a statement saying, "The litigation team for Ms Lively retained Mr Shapiro to advise on the legal communications strategy for the ongoing sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit occurring in the Southern District of New York."

For the unversed, the 37-year-old Lively is suing the Jane The Virgin star for sexual harassment as well as orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.

Justin Baldoni has denied all these allegations and in response, countersued not only Blake Lively but her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well, for 400 million dollars, against the claims that the A-list couple aim to tarnish his reputation.

In latest development, Lively’s subpoena for Baldoni's texts and call logs was ruled as "overly intrusive" by a judge however, she has been allowed to amend and resubmit her request.