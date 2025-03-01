Zoe Kravitz makes headlines with her fresh look in Los Angeles dinner party

 
March 01, 2025

Zoe Kravitz turned heads with a fresh new look at the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair pre-Oscars dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night. 

The Blink Twice director swapped her signature jet-black locks for a softer, brown hue, complementing her elegant ensemble.

According to Daily Mail, Kravitz dazzled in a creamsicle-colored Saint Laurent dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello, featuring a lace detailing, and an asymmetrical hem. 

She paired the look with sheer black pantyhose and classic black slingback heels.

Moreover, the High Fidelity star, a longtime Saint Laurent muse, kept her makeup minimal yet radiant with peach-toned hues, enhancing her fresh appearance.

Additionally, the exclusive gathering saw A-list attendees, including model Anja Rubik, K-pop singer Rosé, and actor Jon Hamm. 

As per the publication, the night was a celebration of fashion and film, setting the stage for the highly anticipated Academy Awards.

