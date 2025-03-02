Meghan Markle trouble as ‘everyone wants her to fail'

Meghan Markle’s show is branded unimpressive and dull by a Royal expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to release her new Netflix series based on cooking with celebrities, is told her show is ‘dull.’

Royal journalist & author Robert Jobson told The Sun: “I mean, it's just like an advert for Waitroseor something It doesn't do anything for me.

“It seems that everyone wants her to fail, but it would actually be quite a good story if it was a success.

“But I'm not overly inspired by it.

“It's not exactly going to be something I'm going to be wanting to tune into, unless it was a professional thing to do.

"It's just a little dull,” he added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.