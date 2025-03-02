Meghan Markle warned she's playing a gamble with the public with her rehab

Meghan Markle has just been warned about the implications she’s risking by going on this gamble with the world.

Royal journalist & author Robert Jobson was the one to make these comments while speaking to Hello Magazine’s royal editor Emily Nash.

In that conversation on the The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show the editor admitted that any measure of success for Meghan moving forward will be in numbers.

This started a back-and-forth series of comments and Mr Jobson agreed by saying, “If the numbers are low, really low, it's going to create that negative publicity that she probably doesn't want.”

However, Ms Nash also pointed to shiner prospects and added, “Let's not forget, she had a huge following for the TIG, her Instagram account that did very well for her. And if people who followed her for that are still invested now, then there's potentially quite a big audience for it still.”

For those unversed with the Duchess’ current pursuits, she has a Netflix series awaiting release on March 4th and will have her sharing “personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlighting how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.”