Heidi Klum flaunts new hairstyle at pre-Oscars dinner amid scaled back celebrations

Heidi Klum turned heads at Chanel’s 16th annual pre-Oscar Awards dinner on Saturday night.

The 51-year-old America’s Got Talent judge arrived in a long-sleeved mini dress from Chanel, featuring intricate satin details and a ruffled bow at its asymmetric.

She completed her ensemble with sheer pantyhose, pointy-toe black heels, and a quilted black leather Chanel handbag.

According to Daily Mail, Klum also debuted a side-swept hairstyle, moving away from her signature bangs, and sported a makeup look featuring a smoky eye and soft pink lips.

Moreover, the exclusive event saw several high-profile attendees, including Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, and Lily-Rose Depp.

However, some traditional pre-Oscar parties have been canceled in light of the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles in January.

As per the publication, the infernos, which began with the Palisades Fire on January 7, led to widespread evacuations, the destruction of thousands of acres, and multiple fatalities.

In response to the ongoing crisis, United Talent Agency (UTA) opted to cancel its pre-Oscar event, redirecting funds toward wildfire relief efforts.

William Morris Endeavor also forwent its annual gathering at a private estate, instead hosting a smaller reception at Chateau Marmont to honor its nominated clients.

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) similarly scaled back its celebration, recognizing talents such as Ariana Grande and Demi Moore at the members-only club The Living Room while also contributing to the SoCal Fire Fund, as per the outlet.