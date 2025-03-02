 
Geo News

Heidi Klum flaunts new hairstyle at pre-Oscars dinner amid scaled back celebrations

Heidi Klum steps out in stylish and new hairstyle at Chanel's 16th annual pre-Oscars dinner amid scaled back celebrations

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Heidi Klum flaunts new hairstyle at pre-Oscars dinner amid scaled back celebrations
Heidi Klum flaunts new hairstyle at pre-Oscars dinner amid scaled back celebrations

Heidi Klum turned heads at Chanel’s 16th annual pre-Oscar Awards dinner on Saturday night. 

The 51-year-old America’s Got Talent judge arrived in a long-sleeved mini dress from Chanel, featuring intricate satin details and a ruffled bow at its asymmetric. 

She completed her ensemble with sheer pantyhose, pointy-toe black heels, and a quilted black leather Chanel handbag. 

According to Daily Mail, Klum also debuted a side-swept hairstyle, moving away from her signature bangs, and sported a  makeup look featuring a smoky eye and soft pink lips.

Heidi Klum flaunts new hairstyle at pre-Oscars dinner amid scaled back celebrations

Moreover, the exclusive event saw several high-profile attendees, including Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, and Lily-Rose Depp. 

However, some traditional pre-Oscar parties have been canceled in light of the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles in January.

As per the publication, the infernos, which began with the Palisades Fire on January 7, led to widespread evacuations, the destruction of thousands of acres, and multiple fatalities.

In response to the ongoing crisis, United Talent Agency (UTA) opted to cancel its pre-Oscar event, redirecting funds toward wildfire relief efforts. 

William Morris Endeavor also forwent its annual gathering at a private estate, instead hosting a smaller reception at Chateau Marmont to honor its nominated clients. 

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) similarly scaled back its celebration, recognizing talents such as Ariana Grande and Demi Moore at the members-only club The Living Room while also contributing to the SoCal Fire Fund, as per the outlet. 

Meghan Markle makes bold statement about women's leadership
Meghan Markle makes bold statement about women's leadership
Sam Fender promises ‘to do better' for upcoming tour
Sam Fender promises ‘to do better' for upcoming tour
Prince Harry finally gives his take on California and life with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry finally gives his take on California and life with Meghan Markle
Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals unique truth behind ‘Superman'
Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals unique truth behind ‘Superman'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry vow to continue THIS fight
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry vow to continue THIS fight
Charli XCX marks history at the 2025 BRIT Awards
Charli XCX marks history at the 2025 BRIT Awards
Ariana Grande reveals she took months to get ‘ready' for ‘Wicked' audition
Ariana Grande reveals she took months to get ‘ready' for ‘Wicked' audition
King Charles' servants ridicule and make fun of him over a morbid move
King Charles' servants ridicule and make fun of him over a morbid move