Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals unique truth behind ‘Superman'

Patrick Schwarzenegger just revealed that he auditioned for Superman!

The White Lotus star discussed how David Corenswet eventually received his self-tape for the lead role in James Gunn’s upcoming super-hero film, but did not receive any comments.

During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Patrick was asked, “Have you done more than your share of superhero auditions in your career?”

“No, I haven’t," he replied.

The 31-year-old then named the three films of the superhero world that he auditioned for, which were for Luke Riordan/Golden Boy in Gen V, which he booked, Homelander in The Boys, and Superman.

When asked if any proceedings had taken place for the latter, Patrick answered, “No, I don’t think I got any feedback. I think it was like, ‘No, not for you.’"

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the only two in-person auditions that Patrick has had have been that of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, in which he played Tim Tebow, and The Idea of You, as most sessions are now held over Zoom conference calls.

“It’s just one person on the screen and when they talk, they’re on it and then you talk and it switches to you,” he explained.

"So, it’s really weird doing a scene with someone because sometimes they’ll be mid talk and you say something, and it’ll switch to you and then it’s really distracting and weird,” Patrick Schwarzenegger further mentioned.