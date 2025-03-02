 
Sam Fender promises ‘to do better' for upcoming tour

Sam Fender talked about how he intends to carry himself as a performer

March 02, 2025

Sam Fender just admitted that he does not like being "in people's faces all the time."

The 30-year-old artist, who recently released his album People Watching, after a three year gap since the launch of his previous LP, he believes its good to take a break from the spotlight once in a while to keep the audience captivated.

"I think it's good to not be in people's faces all the time,” he told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper.

The Borders singer continued, "You see it with some acts, they just keep pumping stuff out and people get fatigued."

While Sam has cancelled shows previously due to mental health reasons, he now revealed that he feels good ahead of his highly-anticipated summer stadium tour.

The Hypersonic Missiles hitmaker said, "We're going to do better this time.”

"I've got a great band and great friends, I just need to make sure I don't tire myself out too quickly,” he further added.

It is also pertinent to mention that Sam Fender also recently won the 2025 BRIT Award in the category of Best Alternative/Rock Act.

During his acceptance speech, he noted, “First of all, I just want to say a huge thanks. We’re a little bit nervous, nowhere near as drunk as last time.”

“Massive thanks to the fans, we’ve got the best fans in the world. To everybody at home in Newcastle — love you. Huge thanks to my band. Without them, I’m just a mad person shouting at the walls. Love you all," Sam Fender concluded. 

