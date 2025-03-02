Prince William, Kate Middleton follow Harry, Meghan’s example in 'Americanized' move

An expert says that Prince William and Princess Kate have taken a leaf out of Harry and Meghan’s book when it comes to public displays of affection.

Speaking on the Talking Royal podcast, royal commentator Charlene White noted how the Prince and Princess of Wales were more touchy than usual on their recent trip to Wales. The couple’s more tactile approach comes after Harry and Meghan put on loved-up displays during the recent Invictus Games in Canada.

Royal expert Lizzie Robinson, who accompanied the Prince and Princess on their trip, shared that this is a new approach from the future King and Queen: “They posted these images on their social media of Kate and William going to the train station, and they were holding hands."

She added: "Recently, we've had quite personal messages posted on social media. We had the Valentine's Day post. We had a very touching post from Prince William for Kate's birthday. And I think they're sharing a little bit more of that intimate and personal side than perhaps we've seen in the past from them.”

Charlene echoed her statement and noted how the new approach seems “Americanized.”

She noted: "Ever since [Harry and Meghan] got together, holding hands, being very tactile, being very soppy with each other, we've seen a lot of that and that’s well, for an American market, it may not always play out so well here, but it does well in the American market."

“So maybe they [William and Kate] are just following their footsteps, realizing actually that …as lovers of the royal family, we like to see that,” she added.

She also noted that after a tough year of battling cancer, Kate seems to have changed her approach to public outings and now wants to show off her family.

“The princess has spoken about how she has a new sort of view of the world,” Lizzie said, “and how important loved ones are and family are.”

“Perhaps she has decided that actually showing off that side is important to her,” she suggested.

Prince William and Princess Kate recently went to Wales and visited homes impacted by Storm Bert.