Royal Family's reaction to Meghan Markle's lifestyle show revealed

The Firm couldn’t be less bothered with Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan, per an expert.

Royal expert and close friend of Queen Camilla, Giles Brandreth was asked if the Royal Family were "worried" about Meghan's new series, and he remarked: "I don't think they're even noticing it."

During his appearance on ITV's This Morning, he added: "You're not going to be seeing royals behind the scenes.

"You're going to be seeing a very glossy, delightful lifestyle programme made by Americans starring Meghan, who is already an American television star," he added.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show features her cooking and gardening while hanging out with friends like Mindy Kaling and chef Roy Choi.

The show was unveiled on January 2 and was slated to hit the streaming platform on January 15. The show was then delayed due to the devastating wildfires in L.A. It is now slated to be released on March 4.

After the destruction from the fires saw thousands lose their homes, Meghan and Harry visited the area and volunteered in Pasadena.