Meghan Markle chalks up a ‘Great UK No Go Zone' with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has chalked up a complete ‘Great UK No Go Zone’ it seems.

Comments about it have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser, and she shared all of this in a piece for News.com.au.

Whereas Meghan is signed on by Ari Emanuel at WME talent agency, has podcasting deal with Lemonada Media, as well as her brand As Ever, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard.

However, where the “Great UK No Go Zone” plays a part in their plans is the fact that “they are clearly each others’ biggest cheerleaders — except that is when it comes to anything in Britain.”

After all, the last time Meghan stepped foot in the UK was for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, in 2022, whereas Prince Harry most recently flew over for his case against News Group Newspapers, which has since been won, without his formal presence noted inside the court at the time of the verdict.