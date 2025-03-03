 
Netflix's silence on Meghan Markle's show becomes deafening

March 03, 2025

Netflix's silence on Meghan Markle's show becomes deafening

The deafening silence at the hands of Netflix, for Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand has sparked a lot of chatter over its fate.

Comments associated with all of this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in by referencing Meghan’s Instagram flexing and noted how a few weeks prior the “duchess attempted, and largely succeeded, in pulling off a bit of sleight of hand, trading in her dusty, never really taken out of the box American Riviera Orchard brand, which had run afoul of the trademark people, for the shiny, new, and much less of a mouthful As Ever.”

“Leaving aside that As Ever sounds a bit like a line of off-brand, non-Disney-approved Cinderella dolls, Meghan spun the naming trade, via Instagram video, as being something she was super duper excited about, a feeling that the mother-of-two now seems to spend a lot of time on Instagram expressing.”

And it all started when “She got all excited starting the year trotting along a beach in black and white” and then when it was the Invictus Games, following suit came Valentines Day,” but “is Netflix quite as jazzed about With Love as the 43-year-old?”

However, before signing off she did provide a disclaimer and added, “Let it be noted that Netflix’s lack of meaningful promo for With Love could entirely be Meghan’s choice, a strategic decision to make sure that people don’t feel too overwhelmed by her suddenly being everything, everywhere, all at once” as well.

