Royal family has no interest in Meghan Markle's 'next phase of life'

Experts believe that the royal family will not be watching Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 4, 2025.

However, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claims that the royal family will likely ignore the show.

She told Mirror, “I doubt if anyone from the Royal Family will bother to watch it. Nor will they give any consideration to the next phase of her life. I really feel she has made herself irrelevant to the rest of the family.”

While Meghan has been actively promoting the show on her Instagram, sharing glimpses that also include appearances from her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it has also received criticism.

Moreover, comparisons to Pamela Anderson’s recent lifestyle series have been made, about which Jennie suggests that Meghan “will justifiably feel annoyed that her plans have drawn such criticism.”

“But I guess she’s used to it by now. I think it’s ridiculous to suggest she’s copying other people. First of all, there’s very little in the media world that is original,” Jennie added.

The expert went on to add that “she started out as an influencer – and a very successful one – so it makes perfect sense for her to return to one of her strengths.”

“I think the Netflix publicity is rather to blame, suggesting that this is something new, when the idea of cooking and chatting with friends and celebrity guests has been around for years. But there’s nothing wrong in Meghan giving her own take on a well-used format," she added.