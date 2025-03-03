Here's what Kieran Culkin said in censored Oscars acceptance speech

Kieran Culkin bagged the Best Supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'A Real Pain'

Part of Kieran Culkin's expletive-ridden speech was censored when the 97th Academy Awards aired on Sunday, March 2.

Now, an uncensored video of the speech has revealed what he really said in his speech after bagging the Best Supporting actor Oscar for his role in A Real Pain.

When he began his speech, Kieran remembered to praise his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, who was nominated for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice.

When presenter Robert Downey Jr. praised Strong's performance as Cohn, Culkin agreed, saying: "He's right, by the way, Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice. I love your work. It's f****** great."

He then covered his mouth apologetically.

"I'm not supposed to single anyone out. It's favoritism. Anyway, but you were great," he added.

During the speech, the Emmy winner also took the opportunity to remind his wife of her promise that she’d give him another kid if he ever won an Oscar.

He noted, "Turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win. She goes, 'Oh god, I did say that? I guess I owe you a third kid.' And I turned to her and I said, 'Really, I want four.'"

He recalled Jazz Charton saying, "I will give you four when you win an Oscar."

Kieran Culkin added: "But I just have this to say to you Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith," he quipped. "No pressure, I love you, I'm really sorry I did this again and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"